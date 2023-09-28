Left Menu

China blue-chips fall ahead of holiday; Hong Kong tracks global peers lower

Chinese blue-chip stocks slipped on Thursday as investors were cautious ahead of a week-long holiday, while Hong Kong shares tracked global peers on high interest rates.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 28-09-2023 11:17 IST | Created: 28-09-2023 10:17 IST
China blue-chips fall ahead of holiday; Hong Kong tracks global peers lower
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese blue-chip stocks slipped on Thursday as investors were cautious ahead of a week-long holiday, while Hong Kong shares tracked global peers on high interest rates. ** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index was 0.3% lower by midday recess, while the Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.1%.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index both dropped 1%. ** World stocks eyed their longest losing streak in two years, while oil prices scaled one-year highs, as worries deepened about persistently high interest rates, sending investors to shelter in the safety of a surging U.S. dollar.

** Market participants are set to look into consumption data during China's a week-long National Day holiday that begins on Friday. Mainland markets would reopen on Oct. 9. ** "Uncertainty during the holidays tend to curb investor risk appetite," said Capital Securities in a note, adding they expect markets would rebound after the holidays.

** Consumer staples lost 1.1%, while shares in coal , defense security and automobiles rose between 1% and 1.7%. ** In Hong Kong market, tech giants slumped 1.6% and mainland property developers lost 1.1%.

** Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura, said although "recent activity data showed a mild improvement in August, and high frequency data have pointed to a stabilization of growth in September", they still remain cautious. ** "With weak exports, the ongoing downward spiral of the property sector (especially in low tier cities) and low confidence within the private sector, we expect economic conditions to remain poor or even worsen again in coming months."

** Trading in shares of China Evergrande were suspended after a report said its chairman had been placed under police surveillance, intensifying concerns over the developer's future as it struggles with a growing threat of liquidation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023