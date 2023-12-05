Andhra: Mandal-level rapid action teams deployed to mitigate cyclonic storm Michaung's impact

Eluru District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh on Tuesday announced the formation of rapid action teams in all Mandals across the district in response to the heightened intensity of the severe cyclonic storm 'Michaung'. The district administration, under the leadership of Prasanna Venkatesh, has implemented stringent measures to avert any potential loss of life or property resulting from the storm.

Concerns raised by the State Meteorological Department regarding the severity of the impending typhoon prompted District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh to issue a heightened alert to the district administration. During a review session on Monday, the Collector, through a video conference with district officials, examined precautionary measures outlined in the orders issued by the state's Chief Minister.

The composition of the rapid action team will be led by the Mandal Tehsildar, with members including officials from EO PRD, Transco, Roads Buildings, and the Medical Department. Emphasizing the gravity of the situation, the collector appointed district-level officers as special supervisors for relief operations in cyclone-affected zones.

The Mandal-level rapid action team's primary responsibilities involve identifying cyclone-affected areas within the Mandal, implementing relief measures, issuing public alerts about the cyclone's dangers, evacuating individuals from flood-prone regions to safe zones, and providing food and accommodation facilities. Additionally, the team will focus on clearing obstacles caused by fallen trees due to heavy rains, ensuring medical personnel visit affected villages to provide necessary healthcare, and maintaining an uninterrupted electricity supply.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Meteorological Department said that the Cyclone 'Michaung's landfall process close to the South Andhra Pradesh Coast has started and is likely to continue for the next few hours. "The severe cyclonic storm "MICHAUNG" over the west-central Bay of Bengal along and off south Andhra Pradesh coast moved northwards with a speed of 10 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 1130 hours ist of 5th December, 2023 over the same region near latitude 15.45°n and longitude 80.25°e, about 20 km east of Ongole, 50 km south-southwest of Bapatla, 70 km north-northeast of Kavali, 110 km north-northeast of Nellore, and 120 km southwest of Machilipatnam," IMD added.

Meanwhile, 8 people have lost their lives while multiple roads and subways are closed due to waterlogging in the wake of the Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Michaung', which is expected to make landfall on the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh between Nellore and Machilipatnam today. "Traffic has been closed on Manjambakkam to Vadaperumbakkam Road due to the release of water from the Puzhal Lake," police said on Tuesday.

The police also added that many families including pregnant women, children, and senior citizens were rescued from different areas who were stuck due to wreak havoc of Cyclone Michaung. (ANI)

