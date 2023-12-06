Left Menu

Intelligence agencies to grill Paramjit Singh on his role in terror funding

Intelligence agencies will question Paramjit Singh, a close aide of Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode, to find out his links to terror funding.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2023 13:27 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 13:27 IST
Intelligence agencies to grill Paramjit Singh on his role in terror funding
Paramjit Singh (Photo credit/ DGP Punjab Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Intelligence agencies will question Paramjit Singh, alias Dhadi, a close aide of Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode, to ascertain his links to terror funding. A senior intelligence official said that Paramjit Singh, a British citizen and a founder member of the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), was closely associated with Rode.

Officials on Tuesday said that Paramjit Singh was arrested at Amritsar airport trying to catch a flight to London on a fake passport. He was presented before the magistrate and sent to 14 days of police custody. A team of the Intelligence Bureau, Research and Analysis Wing, Military Intelligence, and State Intelligence Wing will question him.

In 2021, Paramjit was identified as one of those involved in reorganising ISYF's cadre in Punjab by arranging and providing funds and militant hardware to target specific persons in order to disrupt peace and harmony in the state. "He will be questioned on his role in terror funding and his associates who were supporting it. As his key associate, Rode, has died, he will be questioned on his link with other close associates of Rode," the official said.

Rode who was among India's most wanted men and the nephew of the late Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, died of a cardiac arrest in Pakistan on Monday. Paramjit was allegedly involved in terror funding and other subversive activities in Punjab.

On Tuesday, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on 'X', "In a major breakthrough, SSOC Amritsar has arrested UK-based Paramjit Singh from Amritsar airport, an associate of Lakhbir Rode, chief of banned terrorist outfit ISYF. Dhadi has been involved in terror funding and other subversive activities in Punjab." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global
4
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023