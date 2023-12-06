Intelligence agencies to grill Paramjit Singh on his role in terror funding

Intelligence agencies will question Paramjit Singh, alias Dhadi, a close aide of Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode, to ascertain his links to terror funding. A senior intelligence official said that Paramjit Singh, a British citizen and a founder member of the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), was closely associated with Rode.

Officials on Tuesday said that Paramjit Singh was arrested at Amritsar airport trying to catch a flight to London on a fake passport. He was presented before the magistrate and sent to 14 days of police custody. A team of the Intelligence Bureau, Research and Analysis Wing, Military Intelligence, and State Intelligence Wing will question him.

In 2021, Paramjit was identified as one of those involved in reorganising ISYF's cadre in Punjab by arranging and providing funds and militant hardware to target specific persons in order to disrupt peace and harmony in the state. "He will be questioned on his role in terror funding and his associates who were supporting it. As his key associate, Rode, has died, he will be questioned on his link with other close associates of Rode," the official said.

Rode who was among India's most wanted men and the nephew of the late Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, died of a cardiac arrest in Pakistan on Monday. Paramjit was allegedly involved in terror funding and other subversive activities in Punjab.

On Tuesday, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on 'X', "In a major breakthrough, SSOC Amritsar has arrested UK-based Paramjit Singh from Amritsar airport, an associate of Lakhbir Rode, chief of banned terrorist outfit ISYF. Dhadi has been involved in terror funding and other subversive activities in Punjab." (ANI)

