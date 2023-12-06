US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on rate cut optimism

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as investors were optimistic about rate cuts from the Federal Reserve early next year, after data showed further signs of a cooling labor market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 59.17 points, or 0.16% at the open, to 36,183.73.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 19.05 points, or 0.42%, at 4,586.23, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 95.71 points, or 0.67%, to 14,325.62 at the opening bell.

