Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-12-2023 20:09 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 20:07 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on rate cut optimism
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as investors were optimistic about rate cuts from the Federal Reserve early next year, after data showed further signs of a cooling labor market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 59.17 points, or 0.16% at the open, to 36,183.73.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 19.05 points, or 0.42%, at 4,586.23, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 95.71 points, or 0.67%, to 14,325.62 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

