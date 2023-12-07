J-K: Vehicle plunges into gorge in Ganderbal; several feared dead
Several people are feared dead after a vehicle they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge here, officials said on Thursday.
ANI | Updated: 07-12-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 18:38 IST
- Country:
- India
As per officials, the mishap occurred on Zojila Pass in Ganderbal district.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
