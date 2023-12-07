Left Menu

CM Siddaramaiah asks PM Modi why he is not concerned about Karnataka farmers

The chief minister added that if the Centre just releases Karnatakas share of tax money, it would help alleviate the suffering of the states farmers.According to him, there has been damage to fields in an area of 48.19 lakh hectares and the state had asked the Centre for a crop loss compensation of Rs. 4,663 crore.I had written a letter requesting a direct meeting with the union ministers of Agriculture and Housing, but they have not given us time yet, he said.Due to inadequate rains this year, large parts of Karnataka are reeling under drought.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-12-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 19:29 IST
CM Siddaramaiah asks PM Modi why he is not concerned about Karnataka farmers
  • Country:
  • India

As Karnataka reels from acute drought, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why he did not show any concern for the state's farmers in the same manner that he rushes to the aid of the international community in their difficult time.

Quoting media reports that India announced USD 1 million aid to Papua New Guinea after a volcanic eruption and USD 250 million Line of Credit for Kenya to upgrade its agriculture, Siddaramaiah said the Prime Minister's silence on the drought situation in Karnataka raises concern that not all states and their citizens are treated equally in the face of adversity.

''We don't have any opposition to @narendramodi extending help to other countries; he is merely upholding a legacy of India's aid diplomacy & soft power diplomacy, a practice that dates back to the pre-independence era and has continued ever since," the Chief Minister said in a post on social media site X.

"Our question, however, is this: Why does Modi not exhibit the same level of concern for our farmers who have suffered crop losses due to drought? Why do the Kannadigas not deserve a response from the Union BJP government to their letter seeking compensation?" he asked.

Siddaramaiah said the central government has not yet convened a preliminary meeting to provide relief to farmers of the state. As a result, emergency measures have been taken by the state, releasing crop relief funds of up to Rs 2,000 each to eligible farmers in the first phase.

Even though three ministers from the state went to Delhi, there was no positive response, Siddaramaiah charged. He added that a letter was written to the Centre requesting financial assistance of Rs 18,171 crore for relief. The chief minister added that if the Centre just releases Karnataka's share of tax money, it would help alleviate the suffering of the state's farmers.

According to him, there has been damage to fields in an area of 48.19 lakh hectares and the state had asked the Centre for a crop loss compensation of Rs. 4,663 crore.

"I had written a letter requesting a direct meeting with the union ministers of Agriculture and Housing, but they have not given us time yet," he said.

Due to inadequate rains this year, large parts of Karnataka are reeling under drought. The state government has declared 123 out of 136 taluks in the state drought hit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023