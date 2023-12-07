Delhi: Neighbour attacks 17-year-old girl with acid

A 17-year-old girl was attacked with acid by her 54-year old neighbour in the national capital on Thursday, said police officials. As per reports, the complainant alleged that a rape case was already registered against her neighbour Prem Singh and he was out on interim bail because of a marriage in his family.

Today at about 7.30 AM accused Prem Singh threatened the victim to withdraw the rape case registered against him and when the complainant refused to do so, he poured acid upon her and drank some of it himself. Both the accused and the victim were shifted to the Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi.

Accused Prem Singh succumbed to the injuries, whereas the victim received minor injuries and has been discharged from the hospital. (ANI)

