Left Menu

Delhi: Neighbour attacks 17-year-old girl with acid

A 17-year old girl was attacked with acid by her 54-year old neighbour in the national capital on Thursday, said Police officials.

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2023 23:06 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 22:33 IST
Delhi: Neighbour attacks 17-year-old girl with acid
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old girl was attacked with acid by her 54-year old neighbour in the national capital on Thursday, said police officials. As per reports, the complainant alleged that a rape case was already registered against her neighbour Prem Singh and he was out on interim bail because of a marriage in his family.

Today at about 7.30 AM accused Prem Singh threatened the victim to withdraw the rape case registered against him and when the complainant refused to do so, he poured acid upon her and drank some of it himself. Both the accused and the victim were shifted to the Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi.

Accused Prem Singh succumbed to the injuries, whereas the victim received minor injuries and has been discharged from the hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023