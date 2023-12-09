PM Modi praises exemplary spirit of transgender VBSY beneficiary

During an interaction with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) via video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with a transgender who owns a tea shop in Chandigarh. Mona, a transgender VBSY Beneficiary from Chandigarh who originally hails from Ranchi, told ANI that she was very happy that PM Modi appreciated her work.

"I felt happy after talking to PM Modi. I got a loan of Rs 10,000 (from the government) three years ago and I started my tea shop. Then I got a loan of Rs 20,000 and then Rs 50,000. PM Modi appreciated my work...I thank PM Modi," Mona said. She informed the Prime Minister about owning a tea shop in Chandigarh which runs from 6 in the evening to 10 the night.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner. Noting that maximum transactions at Mona's tea stall take place via UPI, Modi enquired if the banks reached out to her for additional loans. She informed me that her subsequent loan disbursals were worth Rs 20,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively.

The Prime Minister expressed immense satisfaction that Mona has progressed to the third stage with zero interest. Many transgenders expressed happiness at the interaction of the Prime Minister with Mona.

Tanushree, a transgender from Nagpur, said that it was good to see that PM Modi had interacted with a transgender and inquired about their future life and employment. "It is very happy to see that now the government is also thinking about the transgender community and the problems faced by them including marital life or livelihood and govt is paying attention towards it...After the conversation with PM Modi, we got the inspiration that yes, we are not separate from society, we are also a part of the society and the society is now accepting us," Tanushree told ANI.

During the interaction, PM Modi emphasized the need to inspire more people from the transgender society to avail such government benefits. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)