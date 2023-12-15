Assam: Majuli SP instructs village defence members on wildlife protection; field gear distributed

The Majuli police conducted a field gear distribution program on December 11 to make Village Defence Party (VDP) members feel comfortable while carrying out their responsibilities towards biodiversity conservation, SP Majuli said on Friday. The Majuli River Island district of Assam is known for its rich biodiversity besides cultural distinction. The grass root community plays a key role in the protection of biodiversity in the river island which is a natural home as well as winter destination of varieties of wildlife species including winged visitors and even rhinos that stray out of the core of Kaziranga National Park located across the Brahmaputra.

During an interaction with a group of members of the Village Defence Party (VDP) organised in the Police Reserve of Majuli district, the Superintendent of Police Vivekananda Das highlighted how VDP members could help in the protection of wildlife besides discharging their mandated responsibilities. The "Interaction and Field Gears Distribution" programme was organised by biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak in collaboration with Majuli District Police and Majuli Forest Division with the support of Zoo Berlin on December 11.The SP, Majuli also lauded Aaranyak for facilitating such an initiative and hoped that more such efforts would be undertaken in the days to come.

Dr. Bibhuti Prasad Lahkar, senior scientist of Aaranyak, during his interaction with the VDP members, elaborated on the need for coexistence with the wildlife at this juncture, conflict mitigation techniques, behaviours of wild animals etc. Bitul Chetia, Additional SP, Majuli, Dr Deba Kumar Dutta, a Senior Manager, of Aaranyak, managers of Aaranyak Dr Alolika Sinha and Arif Hussain, a programme coordinator of Aaranyak Anjan Baruah also interacted with the VDP members on different topics. In the programme, the VDP members shared the local problems and issues they faced. They expressed that the discussion was fruitful and it would help them in the future.Field gear was distributed among the VDP members in the program to make them comfortable while carrying out their responsibilities towards conservation. Chargeable spotlights and raincoats were handed over to 30 VDP members in the presence of all the dignitaries. Field gears were supported by Zoo Berlin.Deputy Forest Range Officer of Majuli Bandan Duori, along with forest personnel Nripen Bhuyan and Circle Organiser (CO), VDO of Majuli was also present in the interaction programme. (ANI)

