Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2023 08:05 IST | Created: 20-12-2023 08:05 IST
Beijing ready to expand energy cooperation with Russia - Chinese envoy to Moscow

Beijing intends to expand energy cooperation with Russia along all stages of production, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told the Russian state RIA news agency in an interview published on Tuesday.

"China expects to expand cooperation along the entire production chain in the energy industry," RIA cited the envoy as saying, ahead of a meeting of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and China's top leaders. "In the face of fluctuations in the global energy market and in the face of external risks and challenges, Russia and China always adhere to the principles of mutual trust and mutual benefit, constantly increase cooperation in the energy field and thereby make a positive contribution to ensuring global energy security," Zhang was quoted as saying.

The envoy also said both countries were in active discussions about Russia's planned Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline including about the project's technology, business and mode of cooperation, the interview script posted on the Chinese embassy website showed. "Both sides need to conduct rigorous, scientific and systematic research and demonstration for such a large-scale project," Zhang said.

Zhang said China advocates upstream and downstream integration mode of cooperation in the new gas link project, "not only for the consideration of extending the pure trade to the whole industrial chain, but also in view of China's broad prospects for natural gas consumption market". Zhang said China hopes to establish a longer-term and more stable mode of cooperation with Russia for substantial progress in the project as soon as possible.

Mishustin, in addition to holding talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, will meet President Xi Jinping during his visit to Beijing, Russia's government said on Monday.

