Kerala Literature Festival announces the speakers for the seventh edition

The list features authors, novelists, diplomats, politicians, poets, advocates, journalists, historians, entrepreneurs, activists, academicians, chefs, film and theatre personalities, and celebrities from diverse professional backgrounds.

ANI | Updated: 22-12-2023 22:58 IST | Created: 22-12-2023 22:58 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Literature Festival (KLF 2024) announced its line-up of speakers expected to grace the seventh edition scheduled from January 11 to 14, 2024 on the beaches of Kozhikode. The list features authors, novelists, diplomats, politicians, poets, advocates, journalists, historians, entrepreneurs, activists, academicians, chefs, film and theatre personalities, and celebrities from diverse professional backgrounds.

The festival will be held for the first time since UNESCO's recent declaration of Kozhikode as the first 'City of Literature'. The notable attendees include Raghuram Rajan (Economist), William Dalrymple (Historian), Piyush Pandey (Advertising professional and the Chief Creative Officer Worldwide and Executive Chairman India of Ogilvy), Palanivel Thiagarajan (Minister for Information Technology & Digital Services in the Tamil Nadu Government), T. H. Vinayakram (Indian percussionist who has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award), Resul Pookutty (Indian film sound designer, sound editor, audio mixer and Academy Award winner), Gurcharan Das (Indian Author), Devika Rege (Novelist), Saras Manickam (Malaysian author).

The list also includes Kailash Sathyarthi (Nobel Peace Laureate), Charu Nivedita (Author), TM Krishna (vocalist, activist, and author), Suraj Yengde (Columnist and Author), K.K. Shailaja (Member of the Kerala Legislative Assembly) and so on. Turkiye will be celebrating its 100 years of republic at KLF 2024 and will be represented through music, dance, food, and various art forms. The UK, Wales, Japan, the USA, Malaysia, Spain, and France will be the other participating countries, making it a truly global celebration of literature and culture. The festival will feature 400+ global speakers.

The sandy shores of Kozhikode will come alive with the mesmerising performance of authentic Sufi dancers from Konya, the Home of Rumi, featuring over 25 performers. Fireside chats at nights with a plethora of the biggest acts and performing artists from around the world will make up the cultural nights. (ANI)

