PM Modi Accuses INDIA Bloc Parties of Corruption, Calls TMC's Practices 'Full-Time Business' in Howrah Rally
PTI | Howrah | Updated: 12-05-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 20:06 IST
Corruption common character of INDIA bloc parties, TMC has made it full-time business: PM Modi in Howrah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
