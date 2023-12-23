Left Menu

Parliament security breach: Court extends custody of sixth accused Mahesh Kumawat by 13 days

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Saturday extended the police custody of Mahesh Kumawat, the sixth accused in the Parliament security breach case, by 13 days.

ANI | Updated: 23-12-2023 12:40 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 12:40 IST
Parliament security breach: Court extends custody of sixth accused Mahesh Kumawat by 13 days
Mahesh Kumawat, sixth accused in Parliament security breach in police custody (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Saturday extended the police custody of Mahesh Kumawat, the sixth accused in the Parliament security breach case, by 13 days. Special Judge Dr Hardeep Kaur allowed the application of Delhi Police for an extended custody of the accused.

Delhi Police sought a further 13-day custody of the breach accused as part of its ongoing probe into the matter. The special public prosecutor for Delhi Police, Akhand Pratap Singh, submitted that a psychological test of the accused was being done and he needs to be confronted for further leads on the basis of the psychology analysis report.

He was produced before a special judge at Patiala House Court after the expiration of 7 days of police custody, on Saturday. He was arrested in connection with the Parliament security breach incident on December 13.

At the last hearing in the case, on Saturday, Delhi Police informed the Patiala House Court that the conspiracy behind the security breach incident had been in the works for more than a year and Mahesh attended all the meetings held in different cities in this connection. The public prosecutor further informed the court that Mahesh had been in touch with the other accused for the last two years and was also a party to the conspiracy.

He attended nearly all the meetings held between them, Delhi Police informed the court, adding that he was actively involved in the act of destroying a mobile phone and providing evidence to the prime accused and mastermind, Lalit Jha. The police claimed further that he (Mahesh), along with others, wanted to create anarchy in the country and force the government into meeting their 'unjust' and 'illegal' demands.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police's Special Cell also conducted psycho-analysis tests on all the accused in the case. The tests were conducted at a government institute at Rohini in the national capital, the police informed on Friday. The psycho-analysis test of Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat was also conducted at the same facility, the police informed.

According to officials, the Special Cell is currently in the process of getting the destroyed SIM cards of all the accused reactivated, which, they believe, could throw up new leads in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory, political hurdles; Exclusive-India probe into bribery claim in toxic syrup tests nears completion and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory,...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug; Cuba quietly authorizes euthanasia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug;...

 Global
3
Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new Covid variant scare

Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new...

 India
4
OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of Reserves, Showing USD14.9 Billion in Primary Assets

OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of R...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023