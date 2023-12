BRIEF-Japan Sets Up Nuclear Fusion Industry Forum To Bring Tech To Market - Nikkei

NIKKEI: * JAPAN SETS UP NUCLEAR FUSION INDUSTRY FORUM TO BRING TECH TO MARKET - NIKKEI

* JAPAN WILL LAUNCH UMBRELLA ORGANIZATION FOR NASCENT FUSION POWER INDUSTRY IN MARCH - NIKKEI * PARTICIPANTS IN UMBRELLA ORGANIZATION WILL INCLUDE ENGINEERING COS LIKE IHI, JGC HOLDINGS AND OBAYASHI - NIKKEI

* PARTICIPANTS IN UMBRELLA ORGANIZATION WILL INCLUDE ENERGY GROUP INPEX; AND STARTUPS AS KYOTO FUSIONEERING AND EX-FUSION, AMONG OTHERS - NIKKEI * AIM IS TO WORK OUT INDUSTRY'S TECHNOLOGICAL NEEDS AND COMBINE PARTICIPANTS' KNOW-HOW AND RESOURCES TO SPEED UP DEVELOPMENT - NIKKEI

* GROUP TENTATIVELY NAMED FUSION ENERGY FORUM, WILL ALSO MAKE RECOMMENDATIONS TO JAPAN GOVERNMENT ABOUT SAFETY RULES AND TECHNOLOGICAL STANDARDS - NIKKEI * JAPAN'S FUSION ENERGY FORUM TO SERVE AS LIAISON FOR OVERSEAS BUSINESS PROJECTS - NIKKEI Further company coverage:

