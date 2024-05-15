China has 'goodwill arrangements' on fishing arrangements in South China Sea, foreign ministry
China's foreign ministry on Wednesday said it has goodwill arrangements on fishing practices in the South China Sea, addressing a report of Philippine commercial vessels in disputed waters. Civilians on board Philippine fishing boats sailed on Wednesday towards a China-controlled reef off the Southeast Asian country to distribute provisions to Filipino fishermen and assert their rights to the disputed waterway, according to the South China Morning Post.
Civilians on board Philippine fishing boats sailed on Wednesday towards a China-controlled reef off the Southeast Asian country to distribute provisions to Filipino fishermen and assert their rights to the disputed waterway, according to the South China Morning Post. "The island is our territory and we have indisputable sovereignty," said a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson. "We have goodwill arrangements on fishing practices."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
