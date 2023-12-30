"I feel it's not IndiGo plane, but Pushpak Viman": Elated passenger after landing at Ayodhya airport

An elated passenger compared the IndiGo plane with Pushpak Viman after landing the first commercial flight to Ayodhya Maharishi Valmiki International Airport from Delhi, ahead of the grand consecration ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple on January 22. On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in the temple city of Ayodhya after inaugurating the Ayodhya Railway Station.

Baskar Shukla, one of the passengers boarded in the flight, said, " This place is holy and sacred. This is Lord Ram's place, there is no other place that is as holy as this. Those who have taken birth here are very lucky...I can't express my happiness." "It feels like I have landed through a 'Pushpak Viaman' the way Lord Ram has reached Ayodhya. I feel it's not an IndiGo plane but a Pushpak Viman that has landed on the land of Lord Ram," he added.

Ahead of this, passengers boarding the Ayodhya-bound flight were heard chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' at Delhi IGI Airport. "We are very excited about visiting Ayodhya and brought our children along. We are going to see Ram Lalla in Ayodhya; seek his blessings," a passenger from Rajasthan who boarded the inaugural flight to Ayodhya told ANI.

Another passenger from Karnataka thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the opportunity to be onboard the first flight to the temple town. Jain Peethadhish Ravindra Kirti Swami, who is among the large group of the Jain community travelling on the first flight, called it a historic day. The pilot in command of the inaugural IndiGo flight, Captain Ashutosh Shekhar, welcomed all passengers on board, calling it a proud moment.

"We are grateful and blessed for the opportunity given by IndiGo to command the inaugural flight to Ayodhya. This is a proud moment for us and Indigo. We hope your journey with us is safe and pleasant," Shekhar said. The Airports Authority of India undertook the development of Ayodhya Airport as per the MoU signed with the Government of Uttar Pradesh in April last year. The state-of-the-art airport has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 1450 crore.

The airport's terminal building has an area of 6,500 square metres and is equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually. The facade of the terminal building depicts the temple architecture of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir of Ayodhya. The interiors of the terminal building are decorated with local art, paintings and murals depicting the life of Bhagwan Shri Ram. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)