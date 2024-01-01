Left Menu

New Year: Celebrations across country as India welcomes 2024 with global triumphs and new beginnings

Cities across the country welcomed the new year with lavish celebrations and joy. Goa dazzled with a magnificent display of fireworks, and people gathered at Mumbai's Gateway of India to welcome 2024.

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2024 09:25 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 09:25 IST
New Year: Celebrations across country as India welcomes 2024 with global triumphs and new beginnings
People throng Kartavaya path on the eve of New Year (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the eventful year of 2023 comes to an end, India welcomes 2024 with great fervour and joy. The past year proved significant for India on both the national and global fronts. The G-20 summit convened in the national capital, while Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the Moon's South Pole. As this remarkable year concludes, 2024 holds promising events for the nation. From the inauguration of Ayodhya's much-awaited Ram Temple to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the new year marks the beginning of a new chapter for India.

Cities across the country welcomed the new year with lavish celebrations and joy. Goa dazzled with a magnificent display of fireworks, and people gathered at Mumbai's Gateway of India to welcome 2024. In Delhi, a New Year's aarti was performed at Jhandewalan Devi Temple, and huge crowds gathered at Connaught Place.

Similarly, Kamarajar Salai in Chennai saw a large turnout, and Mall Road in Shimla was filled with people welcoming the upcoming year. Notably, Kiribati, an island nation with 33 atolls, was the first place to bid farewell to 2023 and welcome 2024 as the International Date Line loops around its easternmost islands.

The International Date Line, established in 1884, plays a crucial role in marking the official start and end of each day worldwide. This imaginary line, located 180 degrees East or West, precisely sits halfway from the prime meridian in Greenwich, UK, defining time zones. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class action over talc disclosures; Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1; US judge allows FTC to temporarily block IQVIA acquisition of DeepIntent and more

Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class act...

 Global
2
Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways in 2024

Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways ...

 India
3
Lookahead to 2024: July to December

Lookahead to 2024: July to December

 Global
4
Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining for exports in 2024

Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024