Drugs worth Rs 50 lakh seized in Mumbai on New Year's eve; 1 held

Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested a man along with 250 grams of Mephedrone (MD) drugs in the Mahim area on New Year's Eve.

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2024 09:27 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 09:27 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested a man along with 250 grams of Mephedrone (MD) drugs in the Mahim area on New Year's Eve, officials said. The estimated value of seized drugs is Rs 50 lakh, they said.

According to officials, a team from the Worli unit of the ANC was patrolling late at night. While patrolling near Mahim Railway Station, they noticed a man standing on the footpath near platform number one. The man appeared suspicious, prompting ANC officials to stop and search him.

During the search, they found a white powder in a plastic bag, identified as MD drugs, leading to the arrest of the person. Upon interrogation, he identified himself as Benedict Francis Godgift Cyprian alias Dinku (37).

The police registered a case under the NDPS Act and arrested him. The ANC seized 250 grams of MD drugs from Dinku, valued at Rs 50 million in the international market.

Dinku resides in Nalasopara, and the police are investigating the source of the MD drugs, they said. The ANC presented Dinku in court, where he was remanded in police custody until January 3, officials added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

