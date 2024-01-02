ED raids underway at premises of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's associates in Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided the premises of the associates of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in the national capital as part of a money-laundering investigation, linked to alleged irregularities in the recruitment of staff for the Delhi Waqf Board, sources said. The raids are being conducted over half a dozen locations.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches are being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The AAP legislator represents the Okhla constituency in the Delhi Assembly.

The federal agency has taken cognisance of a Delhi Anti-Corruption Bureau FIR and a Central Bureau of Investigation FIR against the legislator, related to alleged corruption linked to illegal appointments in the Delhi Waqf Board. Khan is the Delhi Waqf Board chairman.

Earlier in October, the agency raided the premises of Khan. It had also arrested three of his alleged associates in this case in November. ED alleged that its investigation revealed that Amanatullah Khan had acquired "huge" proceeds of crime out of the said criminal activities in cash and this cash amount was invested in the purchase of various immovable properties in Delhi in the name of his associates. (ANI)

