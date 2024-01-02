Left Menu

Muthoot Finance to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore via NCDs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 18:43 IST
Muthoot Finance to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore via NCDs
  • Country:
  • India

Gold loan focused non-bank lender Muthoot Finance on Tuesday said it will raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through a public issue of secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures.

The fresh non-convertible debentures (NCDs), which is the 33rd public issue of the largest gold loan financier with over Rs 60,000 crore of loan outstanding, has a base issue size of Rs 100 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 900 crore.

The issue opens on January 8 and closes on January 19 with an option to close on such earlier date or extended date as may be decided by the board, the Kochi-based company said in a statement.

The NCDs, which have been rated AA+ (stable) by Crisil and Icra, will be listed on the BSE post allotment.

The issuer is offering seven investment options for the NCDs with monthly or annual interest payment frequency or on maturity redemption with interest rate ranging from 8.75-9 per cent per annum, the company's managing director George Alexander Muthoot said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024