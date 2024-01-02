Left Menu

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind condemns killing of four persons in Manipur, calls for decisive action

The victims, Muhammad Daulat (30), M Sirajuddin (50), Muhammad Azad Khan (40), and Muhammad Hussain (22), were members of the Meiti Pangal community, residing in an area that had, until recently, remained unaffected by the ethnic conflict between Meiti and Kuki groups.

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 19:36 IST
JUH president Maulana Mahmod Asad Madani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani, the president of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, expressed concern over the rising violence in Manipur. In a brazen act, militants struck in Lilong Chengao region on Monday evening, resulting in at least 4 deaths and numerous injuries due to indiscriminate firing. The victims, Muhammad Daulat (30), M Sirajuddin (50), Muhammad Azad Khan (40), and Muhammad Hussain (22), were members of the Meiti Pangal community, residing in an area that had, until recently, remained unaffected by the ethnic conflict between Meiti and Kuki groups.

Maulana Mahmood Asa'd Madani has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Chief Minister of Manipur, N. Biren Singh, urging them to take decisive action against the perpetrators of this heinous crime. Stressing the government's paramount responsibility to safeguard the lives and property of all citizens, Maulana Madani has called for a high-level judicial inquiry into the incident's background, including allegations of attempted extortion.

In the letter, Maulana Madani has also appealed for reasonable compensation to be provided to the families of the deceased and comprehensive medical assistance for the injured. Maulana Madani has instructed state Jamiat leaders to actively participate in efforts to establish peace in the affected areas. Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind General Secretary Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi, who visited Manipur two months ago, remains in constant communication with Jamiat officials in the affected regions. (ANI)

