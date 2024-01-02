TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu to reach out to public through Raa-Kadaliraa programme from Jan 5 to 29

Former chief minister and TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu will reach out to the people of Andhra Pradesh with a call 'Raa-Kadaliraa' from January 5 to 29, announced the party State unit president Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu here on Tuesday. Flanked by the party politburo members, Varla Ramaiah and Kollu Ravindra, the former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao along with the MLC, Paruchuri Ashok Babu, the TDP State unit president told media persons at the party headquarters that Chandrababu Naidu will address massive public meetings in all the 22 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State as part of the 'Raa-Kadaliraa' programme.

Stating that an action plan has already been formulated to garner the support of massive gatherings for all these meetings, TDP State President Atchannaidu announced that these meetings are being organised jointly by both the TDP and the Jana Sena. "Along with Chandrababu, the Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, too will address these meetings in all the Lok Sabha constituencies," Atchen Naidu added. On Wednesday, the TDP is organising a meeting of the TDP's State Panchayat raj unit at the Convention Centre near the TDP national headquarters in Mangalagiri, he said.

The following day, on Thursday, the 'Jayaho BC' programme will be held at the party headquarters under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP State president announced. "This programme is aimed at creating awareness among the Backward Classes (BCs) how this Government and the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, have deceived the BCs and how terribly the community has been persecuted," Atchannaidu said.

Also, a State-wide bus yatra is being planned soon under the supervision of the TNTUC (Telugu Nadu Trade Union Congress) to bring awareness among the working community, he stated. Observing that his party leaders and the cadre do not trust Jagan Mohan Reddy, the TDP State president remarked that scared of dissidence and dissatisfaction within his party, Jagan retracted from his own decision of announcing a fresh list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Atchannaidu also said that Jagan, who has been moving on the path of destruction, is encouraging only corrupt, inefficient criminals in politics. Not even a single section of people are feeling secure in this disorderly rule. Stating that the Chief Minister has completely ruined the local bodies system which plays a major role in the administration, Atchannaidu said, "Leave alone no sanction of funds for the local bodies, the Chief Minister has even diverted the Rs 9,000 cr funds released by the Centre. The situation of the village panchayats is so bad now that they do not have funds to undertake repairs to even drainage canals."

Though the Anganwadis have been on an agitational path for the past 22 days, the Chief Minister did not respond till now while the sanitary workers, Aasha workers and others too are on strike demanding justice for them, he said. Naidu strongly believes that the countdown has begun for this Government and the people are ready to bid goodbye to this party.

Naidu further said that several ruling YSRCP leaders are now ready to join the TDP and the party has formed two committees to decide on this. "The decision of these committees and finally the TDP supremo is final on welcoming these leaders into the party fold," the TDP State unit president said. (ANI)

