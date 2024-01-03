"There's only one religion-Sanatan Dharma": CM Yogi in Rajasthan's Jodhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that there is only one religion and that is Sanatan Dharma which has maintained its vitality in every country, every time, every situation. CM Yogi was attending the Bhandara Mahotsav program of 1008 Shri Brahmalin Ayes Ji Shri Yogi Kailashnath Ji Maharaj, in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

While addressing the event, Yogi said, "There is only one Religion- Sanatan Dharma which has maintained its vitality in every country, every time, every situation. You can call it with differnet names and sects. Sanatan Dharma has maintained its vitality in every country, every time, every situation." "Many things have come and left the world. A lot of people came, a lot of people left. But Sanatan Dharma continues its journey facing even and odd circumstances," he added.

Earlier in the day, Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Common Facility Centres at Saharanpur, Sambhal and Moradabad under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme. He announced a mega loan disbursement of Rs 51,000 crore for the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector on Wednesday. On this occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Common Facility Centres would enable the entrepreneurs to solve their problems under one roof.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Everyone is surprised to see the rapid progress work ongoing in Uttar Pradesh. India can only progress if Uttar Pradesh can progress. A state having a population of more than 25 crores and to uplift them economically, the effort taken by the double-engine government under PM Narendra Modi is in front of everyone. This effort taken for the MSME sector through ODOP for craftsmen under the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana and employment of the youth, we can see the results today." He further said that when he came in 2017 there was anxiety and anarchy in the state.

"Today in 2024, Uttar Pradesh from 7th position has reached to 2nd position in the economy. UP is moving towards becoming the most vibrant country in terms of economy. This is the result of teamwork. Today in UP women, traders everyone can feel safe. Every investor can feel safe. At the Global Investor's Summit held in February 2023, an investment of 40 lakh crores was achieved," he said. (ANI)

