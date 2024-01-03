UP govt receives National Award for excellent work in field of ODOP

Left Menu

In yet another accomplishment for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has bagged first prize for its performance regarding the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme.

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 22:29 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In yet another accomplishment for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has bagged first prize for its performance regarding the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme. The state government was awarded the first prize in ODOP by the Central Government on Wednesday.

Union Ministers S. Jaishankar and Piyush Goyal presented the award to Amit Mohan Prasad, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh government at the Bharat Pavilion in New Delhi on Wednesday. After receiving the award, Amit Mohan Prasad said that it was a memorable moment when Uttar Pradesh was honoured with the first ODOP award at a ceremony held at Bharat Mandapam.

"This achievement has been possible due to the remarkable vision of CM Yogi Adityanath, who initiated this program in 2018, and all other states are now following suit", he added. It is noteworthy that on Wednesday itself, CM Yogi advocated for grading ODOP in the state. In MSME's mega loan distribution program of Rs 51,000 crore, he emphasized the need for grading the products of each district in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

