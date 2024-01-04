Three arrested in Punjab model murder case, CCTV footage shows body dragged into car

Left Menu

Three people have been arrested for allegedly killing a 27-year-old woman in Haryana's Gurugram on Tuesday night, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2024 08:40 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 08:40 IST
Three accused including the main accused in Divya Pahuja death case (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
At least three people have been arrested in a case connected to the alleged killing of a 27-year-old woman in Haryana's Gurugram on Tuesday night, officials said. The victim has been identified as Divya Pahuja a former model from Punjab, who was allegedly killed by Abhijeet Singh, who is the owner of a Hotel where the murder took place.

Based on the CCTV footage, it was found that the accused dragged the body from the hotel to the car. "The family of the girl named Divya (27) has alleged that Divya went with a person named Abhijeet who is the owner of a hotel...When police scanned the CCTV footage of the hotel, the crime was revealed," Mukesh Kumar, Supridentent of Police (SP) said on Wednesday.

Police said Pahuja was shot dead allegedly by the hotel owner because she extorted money from him after blackmailing him with his 'obscene pictures'. Three people, including prime suspect Abhijeet Singh, and two others Hemraj and Omprakash were arrested by Gurugram Crime Branch earlier on Wednesday.

"Three accused including the main accused were arrested on January 3. The accused have been identified as Abhijeet Singh (56), Hemraj (28) and Omprakash (23)," Gurugram Police said. "A case was registered under relevant sections in Police Station Sector-14, Gurugram. The crime team is also investigating the matter," police said.

Meanwhile, Abhijeet and others were booked based on the complaint filed by Divya's family and the matter has been recorded and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

