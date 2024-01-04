MP: 3 police personnel including SI dismissed from service for extorting money from bookies in Gwalior

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Gwalior range, Krishnaveni Desavatu has dismissed three police personnel, including a Sub Inspector (SI) for extorting money from bookies in Gwalior district, an official said on Thursday. The dismissed police personnel have been identified as Mukul Yadav Sub Inspector, posted at Gola Ka Mandir police station, head constable Vikas Tomar and constable Rahul Yadav posted at Gwalior Crime Branch. They extorted around Rs 23 lakh from bookies in the district, a senior police official said.

According to the police, the incident occurred around four months ago under the jurisdiction of Sirol police station in the district. The said police personnel had gone to conduct a raid at a flat in connection with online betting on cricket being played at a flat in the area. During investigation, it was revealed that the said police personnel had extorted around Rs 23 lakh from the accused. When the matter came to the notice of senior officials, an FIR was registered against the three policemen and an SIT was formed to investigate the entire matter.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajesh Singh Chandel told ANI, "A case of serious misconduct had come to light in which a departmental inquiry was conducted against a sub-inspector Mukul Yadav, head constable Vikas Tomar and constable Rahul Yadav. They committed wrongdoing and indiscipline in their official duties. The allegations against them were found true in the departmental investigation after which they were dismissed from service. The order has been made by DIG Gwalior Range." "The incident occurred around four months ago. These policemen had gone to conduct a raid about gambling on a flat under Sirol police station. But it was revealed in the matter that SI Yadav and his two associates had taken money around Rs 23 Lakh from the accused. After which the departmental inquiry was conducted against them and they were found guilty," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)