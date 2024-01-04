Assam Police officer caught red handed for accepting bribe, arrested

The sleuths of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption of Assam police arrested a police officer for accepting bribe in Kamrup district. The arrested police officer was identified as Sub Inspector (UB) lbotombi Singh of Rangia Police Station in Kamrup district.

Rajib Saikia, Joint Director of DIPR said that, a complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Sub Inspector (UB) lbotombi Singh, of Rangia Police Station of Kamrup district had demanded Rs 10,000 as bribe from the complainant to meet travelling and other expenses that would be incurred for deposing as witness in a Departmental Proceeding initiated against the complainant. "Later the Sub Inspector had reduced the amount of bribe to Rs 5,500. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the public servant. Accordingly, a trap was laid on Wednesday by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption , Assam at Rangia Police Station. Sub Inspector (UB) lbotombi Singh was caught red handed, in presence of independent witnesses, immediately after he accepted Rs 5,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant in the police station. The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly in presence of independent witnesses," Rajib Saikia said.

He further said that, on finding sufficient evidence against the public servant, the Police officer has been arrested by the team of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam. "In this connection, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station on Wednesday under section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018). Necessary legal follow up action is underway," Rajib Saikia said. (ANI)

