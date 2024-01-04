Left Menu

Delhi: Man hospitalised after friend shoots him over altercation

Three people were injured including one who was shot when a conversation turned into a quarrel while displaying a country-made pistol by one of the friends in New Usmanpur here on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 16:06 IST
Delhi: Man hospitalised after friend shoots him over altercation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 36-year-old resident of Gautam Vihar in New Usmanpur in the national capital was hospitalised after being shot at by his friend over a minor altercation, police said on Thursday. According to Delhi Police the victim, Naveel Khan was sitting outside his house on Wednesday with his friends Sadiq (30) and Nadeem (30) when Nadeem's younger brother, Junaid (25) arrived with a country-made pistol.

"To show off his pistol, Junaid fired at the ground and both Sadiq and Nadeem Khan were hit by shrapnel/pellets on their toes and legs." Following this, Naveel abused Junaid and confronted him for his folly. In anger, Junaid fired at Naveel and shot him on his left thigh.

A case has been registered under Section 307 IPC r/w 25/27 Arms Act at New Usmanpur police station. All the four reside at Gautam Vihar and are employed at an Aluminium Smelting Factory.

Efforts are being made to apprehend Junaid, police said. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

