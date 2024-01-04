Left Menu

New plant species discovered in Maharashtra's Pench Tiger Reserve: Forest official

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 04-01-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 16:21 IST
New plant species discovered in Maharashtra's Pench Tiger Reserve: Forest official
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

A new plant species of Polygonum genus has been discovered at Gol Pahadi Island of the Pench Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra during a survey, a forest official claimed.

A floral survey was carried out over one year in Pench during which 863 plant species belonging to 554 genera and 117 families were reported, PTR's deputy director Dr Prabhu Nath Shukla said.

''A new plant species named Polygonum Chaturbhujanum has been discovered at Gol Pahadi island of PTR. It is a herb,'' said Dr K Chandramohan, one of the surveyors. Six plant species endemic to India have also been found in Pench. They are Aegineta indica, Boerhavia crispa, Habenaria gibsonii var foetida, Iphigenia pallida, Petalidium barlerioides and Barleria gibsoniii, Shukla said in a release.

Out of the various species reported during the survey, 294 are herbs, 157 natural trees, 131 climbers, 131 grasses, 52 shrubs and the remaining are avenue trees and epiphytic plants, the release said.

''The higher rate of biodiversity found in grass species is very interesting as Pench does not have extensive grasslands and most of the grasses are under canopy,'' it said. Among the reported species, 46 species are indigenous to India while 32 plant species are of rare distribution and six plant species are strictly endemic to the Indian subcontinent, the release said.

The information received from such surveys can help monitor populations and track how species respond to disturbances in their environments, the official said.

Ultimately, these surveys can help maintain ecosystem equilibrium, he added.

According to a flora study of Nagpur district in 1986, there are 1,136 plant species which fall under 669 genera and 142 families.

Pench represents around 5.8 per cent of floral diversity of the entire country, which consist of 45,000 plant species, representing about 7 per cent of the world's flora and including more than 15,000 flowering plants, the release said.

The survey was carried out with technical support of the Forest Survey of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China; Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for? and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China;...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21 Wisconsin's second-half surge sinks Iowa and more

Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

 Global
4
Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024