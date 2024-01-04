IND Renewable Energy post nearly Rs 35 lakh net profit in Q3

IND Renewable Energy on Thursday said it has posted a net profit of Rs 34.78 lakh for the December 2023 quarter.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 0.85 lakh in the quarter ended December 31, 2022, a BSE filing showed. Its total income in the quarter under review stood at Rs 36.96 lakh.

The filing showed that the company did not report any revenues during the December 2022 quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)