ADGP Jammu rewards officials for refunding defrauded money of victims

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone Anand Jain on Thursday rewarded cyber police officials for refunding the defrauded money of victims to the tune of Rs 22,65,000 lakh in 2023, according to an official statement issued on Thursday. The money was refunded in various complaints, enquiries, or first-information reports by invoking provisions of the Information Technology Act and CrPC, it said.

According to the official statement, the cyber team was rewarded with commendation certificates and cash rewards "for their prompt" and "swift action on different types of bank fraud cases.". "Cyber police officers or officials rewarded by ADGP Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, for their commendable professional discharge of duty and refunding the defrauded money of victims of cyber fraud," it stated.

"A total amount of Rs. 22,65,000 was refunded by the cyber police station Jammu, Jammu Zone, in the year 2023 in various complaints, enquiries or FIRs by invoking provisions of the IT Act and CrPC," stated the official statement. It added that Superintendent of Police Cyber Jammu, Kameshwar Puri, felicitated the team for their exemplary performance on behalf of worthy ADGP "to boost their efficiency, work ethics, professionalism and public dealing."

SP Cyber congratulated the team, "wished them the best in their future endeavours," and "advised them to work with more dedication and devotion." (ANI)

