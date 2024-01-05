Andhra Pradesh: 1 dead, 2 injured, including MLC, in car-lorry collision in Nellore

One person was killed, and two others were injured, including MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, on Friday, in a tragic road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore. The Nellore East Rayalaseema MLC's car collided with a lorry in Dagdarthi while en route from Vijayawada to Nellore.

The MLC's assistant, Venkateswarlu, lost his life on the spot, and the car's driver sustained serious injuries. The MLC with critical injuries, was promptly shifted to Nellore Apollo Hospital. The doctors have assured that his life is not in danger.

Inspector Srinivas Rao said that the MLC's car met with an accident his secretary died on the spot and the driver and MLC sustained injuries, and Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

