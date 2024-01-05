Left Menu

Haryana: ED raids former INLD MLA Dilbag Singh premises, recovers foreign-made arms, Rs 5 cr cash

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided the premises linked to former Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Dilbag Singh in which illegal foreign-made arms, 300 bullets, more than 100 liquor bottles & 5 crore cash, 4/5 kg bullion and other materials were recovered.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2024 10:59 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 10:59 IST
Haryana: ED raids former INLD MLA Dilbag Singh premises, recovers foreign-made arms, Rs 5 cr cash
Recoveries made by ED from ex-INLD legislator Dilbar Sing(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided the premises linked to former Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Dilbag Singh in which illegal foreign-made arms, 300 bullets, more than 100 liquor bottles & 5 crore cash, 4/5 kg bullion and other materials were recovered. Along with that, several properties belonging to ex-INLD legislator Dilbag Singh & his associate's premises, in India & abroad were recovered, informed the Enforcement Directorate.

On Thursday, The Enforcement Directorate raided the premises linked to Haryana Congress MLA Surinder Panwar and former Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) legislator Dilbag Singh. The searches were conducted in connection with an illegal mining case.

Searches were carried out at 20 locations in Haryana including Yamuna Nagar, Sonipat, Mohali, Faridabad, Chandigarh and Karnal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 Tokens With Low Risk and High Returns in 2024: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Dogecoin (DOGE)

3 Tokens With Low Risk and High Returns in 2024: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Fin...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court to rule on Idaho's strict abortion ban in medical emergencies; Late M&A bonanza stokes healthcare dealmakers ahead of JPMorgan conference and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court to rule on Idaho's strict abortion ban...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Rafael Nadal unsure of Australian Open due to hip discomfort; NBA roundup: Knicks turn back Joel Embiid, 76ers and more

Sports News Roundup: Rafael Nadal unsure of Australian Open due to hip disco...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hits back at Biden, attacks Haley in first 2024 trip to Iowa; Epstein invoked 5th Amendment right to silence 600 times - court filings nad more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hits back at Biden, attacks Haley in first 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024