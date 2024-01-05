Haryana: ED raids former INLD MLA Dilbag Singh premises, recovers foreign-made arms, Rs 5 cr cash

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided the premises linked to former Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Dilbag Singh in which illegal foreign-made arms, 300 bullets, more than 100 liquor bottles & 5 crore cash, 4/5 kg bullion and other materials were recovered. Along with that, several properties belonging to ex-INLD legislator Dilbag Singh & his associate's premises, in India & abroad were recovered, informed the Enforcement Directorate.

On Thursday, The Enforcement Directorate raided the premises linked to Haryana Congress MLA Surinder Panwar and former Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) legislator Dilbag Singh. The searches were conducted in connection with an illegal mining case.

Searches were carried out at 20 locations in Haryana including Yamuna Nagar, Sonipat, Mohali, Faridabad, Chandigarh and Karnal. (ANI)

