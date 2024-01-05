Left Menu

Volvo says car sales in India jumped 31 pc at 2,423 units in CY2023

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2024 12:00 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 11:56 IST
Volvo says car sales in India jumped 31 pc at 2,423 units in CY2023
Swedish car maker Volvo Cars on Friday said its total car sales in India witnessed a 31 per cent yearly jump at 2,423 units in calendar year 2023, driven by the XC60 model.

Volvo Car India had retailed 1,851 cars in the domestic market in 2022 calendar year, the company said in a statement.

The locally assembled all-electric XC40 Recharge performed exceptionally well, with 510 units being sold during this period, it said, adding, the XC60, the top-selling model, witnessed a significant surge, resulting in 921 deliveries in 2023.

The C40 Recharge has also shown good response and accounts for 180 units within a short period in 2023, with Kerala and Tamil Nadu markets seeing 100 deliveries each.

''The year 2023 has been an impressive year in terms of growth. A 31 per cent growth over the previous year exhibits consumer confidence,'' said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

The surge in XC40 Recharge sales and the encouraging response to C40 Recharge highlights the strong customer response to the company's electric models, thereby furthering its resolve to launch one new EV model every year, he added.

In September 2023, the company introduced its second electric vehicle, the C40 Recharge, after XC40 Recharge.

