Telangana: Five killed after lorry rams auto in Mahabubnagar

At least five persons were killed after a speeding lorry rammed an autorickshaw in Telangana's Mahabubnagar, police said.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 09:56 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
At least five persons were killed after a speeding lorry rammed an autorickshaw in Telangana's Mahabubnagar, police said. The incident happened late Friday evening near the Balanagar Chowrasta area.

As per Superintendent of Police, Mahabubnagar, Harshvardhan, a speeding lorry hit an autorickshaw carrying six passengers including an infant. Five out of the six persons died on the spot, the Mahabubnagar SP said.

Further details of the accident are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

