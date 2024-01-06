Left Menu

Rajasthan: Bhajanlal government makes first administrative reshuffle; 121 RAS, 72 IAS officers transferred

The newly-formed Rajasthan government has transferred 72 Indian Administrative Service officers and 121 Rajasthan Administrative Service officers, in the first major administrative reshuffle in Rajasthan after the Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma-led BJP came to power in the state.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2024 10:21 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 10:21 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The newly-formed Rajasthan government has transferred 72 Indian Administrative Service officers and 121 Rajasthan Administrative Service officers, in the first major administrative reshuffle in Rajasthan after the Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma-led BJP came to power in the state. 121 RAS (Rajasthan Administrative Service) and 72 IAS officers have been transferred to the state and official orders have been issued in this concern. The personnel department issued the order late in the night.

Collectors of 36 districts have been changed in the list released late at night. At the same time, the heads of many big departments have also changed. Churu collector Siddharth Sihag has been transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Chief Minister. In the late-night directive issued by the state government, it said, "Collectors of 27 old and 9 new districts have been changed in the transfer list released by the Personnel Department late last night. Among the old districts, collectors of Baran, Banswara, Dholpur, Hanumangarh, Churu, Jodhpur, Pali, Bhilwara, Alwar, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Jhalawar, Chittorgarh, Kota, Dungarpur, Jhunjhunu, Sirohi, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa, Sikar, Rajsamand, Karauli, Pratapgarh, Sawai Madhopur. Tonk, Bundi have been transferred.

In the same transfer list, collectors of new districts have also been changed which include collectors of Kekri, Balotra, Phalodi, Anupgarh, Behror, Didwana-Kuchaman, Gangapur City, Salumber and Beawar. In the transfer list released late at night, Tarachand Meena has been given an Awaiting Posting Order (APO) in the list of IAS officers.

At the same time, Udaipur Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Bhatt, Agriculture and Panchayati Raj Department Commissioner Kanhaiya Lal Swami and Devasthan Department Commissioner Kumari Pragya Kewalramani have been given additional charge. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

