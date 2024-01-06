Need more Gurukuls in New India to protect cultural heritage, provide modern education: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called for setting up more gurukuls in the country to not only provide modern education, but also protect India's moral and cultural heritage. The minister, who laid the foundation stone of 'Gurukulam Evam Acharyakulam' at Swami Darshanand Gurukul Mahavidyalay in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, stated that at a time when moral values are deteriorating due to imitation of foreign culture, Gurukuls must come forward to provide modern education while incorporating moral values among the youth.

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Yog Guru Ramdev were among those who attended the event. "About 1,000-1,500 years ago, there were many big universities in this country, wherein the Gurukul tradition was prevalent. After that, the country saw foreign invaders nearly destroying that system. They, in turn, developed a system which provided education to our youth, not in accordance with the country's cultural spirit. Indian culture was portrayed as inferior. This feeling not only affected us politically but also mentally. During that time, Swami Darshanand ji established this Gurukul which has been illuminating our young generations since then," Rajnath Singh said.

"I pay my homage to the founder of this Gurukul, Swami Darshananand, on the auspicious occasion of his birth anniversary. On the auspicious occasion of his birth anniversary, Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust has taken to lay the foundation stone of the construction of this new Gurukul and I wish them all the best," he added. Referring to the National Education Policy 2020, the Defence Minister voiced the government's resolve to inculcate moral values in the young ignited minds right from primary education.

"The new education policy is being implemented in many educational institutions across the country. The process is long as no change in the educational system takes place suddenly. Gurukuls can play a very important role in this long process," he said. The Defence Minister pointed out that Gurukuls give an impression that they only follow ancient methods of education, but in today's times they have progressed and become modern. He exhorted the Gurukuls to advance in the areas of emerging and cutting edge technology, such as Artificial Intelligence and quantum technology, along with traditional education, in sync with today's constantly-evolving times.

"Develop such technologies that will make the nation a leader in this field. Gurukuls should act as a guide for other educational institutions. In the times to come, they should once again represent the country and its culture, and become the new identity of India." Highlighting the important place of Sanskrit in Indian literature, Rajnath Singh stressed on the need to promote the ancient Indian language in the same way Yoga was made accessible to the people.

The minister special mention about Yoga and how the ancient Indian practice has been followed by the entire world due to its benefits. "India follows the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The world is one family). Our vast store of knowledge is dedicated to the entire world. Today, 21st June is celebrated by the United Nations as International Day of Yoga Day across the world. The practice, which was once considered limited only to India, has not only been accepted by the people globally," he said. He said the government is working towards cultural development that is beyond cultural preservation, so that future generations can be proud of the culture of the country.

Rajnath Singh emphasised the role Gurukuls can play in the cultural development in the country. He highlighted the efforts being made by the Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, towards cultural upliftment.

"Infrastructure development from Kashi Vishwanath corridor and Mahakaleshwar Dham to Ram Mandir shows that the government is working towards the preservation of our cultural heritage and its upliftment. The idea goes beyond cultural preservation, so that our future generations can be proud of the culture of this great country. Gurukuls can play a major role in this direction," he said. He said the role of Gurukul becomes very important in the cultural context.

"We all know importance of Sanskrit in our literature. Maharishi Patanjali also wrote important philosophy like Yoga in Sanskrit. The Guru tradition in India has also made a huge contribution in the promotion of Sanskrit, but at the same time it is worrying that the number of people reading, writing and speaking it is continuously decreasing," he said. "I would like to make a suggestion to Acharyas and Gurus that as you made a difficult discipline like Yoga accessible to the public, in the same way you should also make some efforts regarding Dev Bhasha," he said.

He said the government is keen to inculcate moral values in children from primary level and noted that the new education policy is being implemented in many educational institutions across the country, although this process is very long, because no change in the educational system comes suddenly. "Gurukul can play a very important role in this long process. And Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust is moving towards establishing a huge and excellent Gurukul is definitely a good sign for our education system," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)