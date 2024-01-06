Activist Shrikant Pujari walks out of jail in Karnataka

Shrikant Pujari, who was recently granted bail by Karnataka's Hubbali court in connection with his alleged involvement in the riots after the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992, walked out of jail on Saturday. He was welcomed by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders outside the Hubbali Sub jail.

Speaking with ANI outside the jail, Pujari said, "...Police did not give me a warrant before arresting me...I will visit Ayodhya on January 19th to attend the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of the Ram Temple..." He was arrested for alleged involvement in the riots after the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992.

Earlier, on January 3, BJP leaders staged demonstrations against the Congress government over the arrest of the activist. Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismissed the opposition's claim of hate politics behind the arrest of the activist.

Speaking on the arrest, CM Siddaramaiah had asked, "What should be done to wrongdoers? Should we just let them roam freely?" Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also waded in, saying the arrest was made in accordance with the law and there was no 'vendetta politics' involved.

"We are not doing vendetta politics but are carrying out our mandate of ensuring law and order. We are a peace-loving state and there is no place for anti-social elements or activities," Shivakumar said earlier in the month. (ANI)

