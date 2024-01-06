Left Menu

Activist Shrikant Pujari walks out of jail in Karnataka

Shrikant Pujari, who was recently granted bail by Karnataka's Hubbali court in connection with his alleged involvement in the riots after the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992, walked out of jail on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 20:53 IST
Activist Shrikant Pujari walks out of jail in Karnataka
Activist Shrikant Pujari speaks after walking out of jail in Karnataka (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shrikant Pujari, who was recently granted bail by Karnataka's Hubbali court in connection with his alleged involvement in the riots after the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992, walked out of jail on Saturday. He was welcomed by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders outside the Hubbali Sub jail.

Speaking with ANI outside the jail, Pujari said, "...Police did not give me a warrant before arresting me...I will visit Ayodhya on January 19th to attend the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of the Ram Temple..." He was arrested for alleged involvement in the riots after the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992.

Earlier, on January 3, BJP leaders staged demonstrations against the Congress government over the arrest of the activist. Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismissed the opposition's claim of hate politics behind the arrest of the activist.

Speaking on the arrest, CM Siddaramaiah had asked, "What should be done to wrongdoers? Should we just let them roam freely?" Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also waded in, saying the arrest was made in accordance with the law and there was no 'vendetta politics' involved.

"We are not doing vendetta politics but are carrying out our mandate of ensuring law and order. We are a peace-loving state and there is no place for anti-social elements or activities," Shivakumar said earlier in the month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States
2
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
4
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024