Divya Pahuja murder: Gurugram police recover ex-model's body from Haryana canal

After eleven days of uncertainty and investigation, Gurugram Police recovered model Divya Pahuja's body from a canal in Tohana, Haryana.

ANI | Updated: 13-01-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 13-01-2024 12:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After eleven days of uncertainty and investigation, Gurugram Police recovered former model Divya Pahuja's body from a canal in Tohana, Haryana. According to reports, the body was identified after being retrieved from the canal and it is presumed to have been there for 11 days. As per sources, the accused responsible for disposing of the body, Balraj Gill, is also being brought to Gurugram today after his arrest from Kolkata airport on Thursday.

Gill fled from Patiala after dumping his car near the bus stand, police informed earlier. Another accused, Ravi Banga, is still reported to be on the run. "The accused in the murder of model Divya Pahuja, Balraj Gill, was taken into custody from Kolkata airport on Thursday. He had gone missing after abandoning his car near the Patiala bus stand. Ravi Banga, another accused, is still absconding," Varun Dahiya, Gurugram ACP (Crime), told ANI.

Divya, a former model, was shot dead allegedly by hotel owner Abhijeet Singh in Gurugram. He, along with two others, allegedly dragged the body into a car and dumped it in Patiala. Earlier, on January 5, Gurugram Police said it had recovered the car that was allegedly used to dispose of the body of the former model, who was shot dead in a hotel room.

"The car was captured in a security camera as being parked near the toll plaza. We learnt that the vehicle was being driven towards Patiala. We were trying to trace the vehicle that was used in the crime," Karan Singh, constable, Crime Branch of Gurugram Police, said earlier. "This is the car (used in the crime). We confirmed it as the one from the number plate and colour. The body was transported in this car and dumped," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, at least three people were arrested in connection with the alleged killing of the 27-year-old woman in Gurugram, officials said. From CCTV footage, it was determined that the accused dragged the body from the hotel to the car. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

