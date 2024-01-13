11-yr-old electrocuted while playing on terrace in Telangana's Rangareddy
An 11-year-old boy died due to electrocution while playing on the terrace of a building in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Saturday, officials said.
ANI | Updated: 13-01-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 13-01-2024 14:08 IST
- Country:
- India
An 11-year-old boy died due to electrocution while playing on the terrace of a building in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Saturday, police said. The deceased boy has been identified as Tanishq.
"An 11-year-old named Tanishq died by electric shock while playing on the terrace. The body has been shifted for post-mortem examination," Puli Yadagiri, an inspector with Attapur police said. Meanwhile, police have registered a case under relevant sections, and were further looking into the incident. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tanishq
- Attapur
- Puli Yadagiri
- Telangana
Advertisement