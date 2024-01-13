11-yr-old electrocuted while playing on terrace in Telangana's Rangareddy

An 11-year-old boy died due to electrocution while playing on the terrace of a building in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Saturday, police said. The deceased boy has been identified as Tanishq.

"An 11-year-old named Tanishq died by electric shock while playing on the terrace. The body has been shifted for post-mortem examination," Puli Yadagiri, an inspector with Attapur police said. Meanwhile, police have registered a case under relevant sections, and were further looking into the incident. (ANI)

