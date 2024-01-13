Left Menu

11-yr-old electrocuted while playing on terrace in Telangana's Rangareddy

An 11-year-old boy died due to electrocution while playing on the terrace of a building in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Saturday, officials said.

11-yr-old electrocuted while playing on terrace in Telangana's Rangareddy
Visual from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An 11-year-old boy died due to electrocution while playing on the terrace of a building in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Saturday, police said. The deceased boy has been identified as Tanishq.

"An 11-year-old named Tanishq died by electric shock while playing on the terrace. The body has been shifted for post-mortem examination," Puli Yadagiri, an inspector with Attapur police said. Meanwhile, police have registered a case under relevant sections, and were further looking into the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

