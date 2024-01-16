DEPWD, NHRDN inks MoU to boost employment opportunities for Divyangjans

In a landmark move, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPWD) and the National Human Resources Development Network (NHRDN) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding on the closing day of the International Purple Fest in Goa. This strategic collaboration aims to aggregate employment opportunities for Divyangjans through the innovative PM-DAKSH-DEPWD digital portal.

This MoU marks a pivotal step in expanding the Department's outreach, fostering connections with HR professionals nationwide. The objective is to amplify efforts in facilitating meaningful employment opportunities for Divyangjans, fostering a more inclusive and diverse workforce.

(With Inputs from PIB)