Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude strikes Assam's Darrang
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale struck Assam's Darrang district on Wednesday morning, the National Center for Seismology said. The quake occurred at 7.54 am.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 17-01-2024, 07:54:52 IST, Lat: 26.55 & Long: 92.13, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Darrang, Assam," NCS posted on X. More details are awaited. (ANI)
