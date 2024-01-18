Left Menu

Drones banned for 4 days in Trichy ahead of PM Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu

Trichy district administration has banned the flying of drones ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Trichy Srirangam Sri Ranganathasamy Temple on January 20th, an official statement issued on Wednesday said.

ANI | Updated: 18-01-2024 09:06 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 09:06 IST
Drones banned for 4 days in Trichy ahead of PM Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Trichy district administration has banned the flying of drones ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Trichy Srirangam Sri Ranganathasamy Temple on January 20th, an official statement issued on Wednesday said. "The use of drones is banned in Trichy City from January 17 to January 20. Trichy District Collector Pradeep Kumar also warned of severe action against those flying drones and other objects during the Prime Minister's visit," read the statement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on January 19 and launch multiple development projects in the three states, according to an official release on Wednesday. Meanwhile, PM Modi offered prayers for the happiness and prosperity for citizens of the country at Sreekrishna Temple, Guruvayur, on Wednesday during his two-day visit to Kerala.

"Prayed at the sacred Guruvayur Temple. The divine energy of this Temple is immense. I prayed that every Indian be happy and prosperous," PM Modi said in a post on X. Guruvayur temple is dedicated to Lord Guruvayurappan (Lord Krishna) and is a significant place of worship for Hindus in Kerala.

As is the norm for PM Modi to wear a local outfit while visiting diverse states, the Prime Minister chose to wear the traditional Kerala attire, a 'mundu' (dhoti) and 'veshti' (a shawl covering the upper body) while offering prayers at the temple. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

 Global
2
HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

 Switzerland
3
Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in uncharted territory

Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in un...

 Switzerland
4
INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024