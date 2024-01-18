Left Menu

IGP Kashmir reviews Republic Day 2024 preparations

In view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone V K Birdi-IPS chaired a meeting at the Conference Hall of PCR Kashmir on Thursday to review the arrangements in place for conducting the event.

ANI | Updated: 18-01-2024 23:32 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 23:32 IST
IGP Kashmir reviews Republic Day 2024 preparations
Visual from the meeting. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone V K Birdi-IPS chaired a meeting at the Conference Hall of PCR Kashmir on Thursday to review the arrangements in place for conducting the event, according to an office release from JK police. V K Birdi was briefed by the participating officers about the preparations put in place in connection with upcoming Republic Day celebrations. They also presented their detailed plans, highlighting measures to enhance security, protect public spaces, and facilitate the orderly conduct of the event.

The officers were also allotted different tasks with strict instructions for accomplishing the assignments with precision and planning. Necessary directions were issued to the officers for important arrangements for the smooth conduct of the event. The IGP Kashmir lauded the efforts of the police force and urged all officers to maintain a high level of alertness. While briefing the participating officers, V K Birdi discussed the arrangements to be made for the smooth and incident-free celebration of Republic Day.

Key aspects discussed included crowd management strategies, traffic control plans, intelligence updates and the strategic deployment of police personnel. SSP Traffic City was directed by V. K Birdi to devise proper traffic plan and to ensure uninterrupted movement of public transport/private vehicles alongwith smooth movement of protected persons.

Recognizing the significance of effective traffic management during Republic Day-2024 celebrations, IGP Kashmir, Birdi directed the Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar, to establish close coordination with the traffic police. The objective is to streamline traffic flow and minimize disruptions during the Republic Day celebrations. DIG NKR Baramulla Vivek Gupta-IPS, DIG Armed Shahid Mehraj-IPS, DIG IRP Abdul Qayoom-IPS, SSP Srinagar, SSP PCR Kashmir, SSP CID SBK, SSP Traffic, SSP Security, SSP Telecommunication, SP South Srinagar, SP PC Srinagar and SP APCR were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

 Global
2
Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inherited blood disorder; Minority children in US get poorer healthcare, analysis finds and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inher...

 Global
4
Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024