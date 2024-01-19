Left Menu

Kerala Chief Minister to lead protest against centre at Jantar Mantar on Feb 8

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is set to stage a protest against the Central government at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on February 8

ANI | Updated: 19-01-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 17:46 IST
Kerala Chief Minister to lead protest against centre at Jantar Mantar on Feb 8
Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener EP Jayarajan (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, will stage a protest against the Central government at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on February 8, CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan said. The protest aims to voice concerns over the alleged financial neglect of Kerala and other non-BJP-ruled states by the Centre.

In a statement, CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan claimed that the move wasn't solely about Kerala's issues, but a representation of a broader concern shared by other non-BJP states. Chief Minister Vijayan has written to all non-BJP Chief Ministers seeking their support for the protest, highlighting concerns over alleged encroachment on state autonomy and financial constraints imposed by the Centre, said CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan.

CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan also said that the BJP in a provocative manner is continuing the Hindutwa agenda and the country is witnessing the communalistic approach of politicising the belief. "Today the BJP in a provocative manner is continuing the Hindutva agenda in a very strong way. The country is witnessing the communalistic approach of politicising the belief. The right secular view is that all individuals should get the right to believe and propagate their religion. Instead of that building a temple is used as a political tool in today's in today's scenario. It's an incomplete Ram temple that's being inaugurated here. They are handling this Ram temple as an election tool before the Lok Sabha elections. We cannot accept that stand at any cost. The Shankaracharyas have taken a stand that this is against their belief and customs. They are making it clear that this is an election tool to appease the believers even though it is against the belief. We are making it clear that at any time we are not against the beliefs of anyone," added CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for India’s Construction Sector

ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for ...

 India
4
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024