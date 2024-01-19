"Will make provisions for accommodation to orphaned children under Sukh Ashray Yojna": Himachal CM Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced on Friday that the Himachal Pradesh government would make provisions for providing rented accommodations to orphaned children under the Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashray Yojna scheme. The Chief Minister announced the decision to provide rented accommodations to orphaned children while interacting with the beneficiaries of various schemes during the 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar Programme' held in village Nakki of Pragpur in the Kangra district.

Prince Sharma, beneficiary of the Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashray Yojana, said that he was doing an MBA from the Regional Centre in Dharamshala and the state government was covering the entire expenses of his studies but since there were no hostels or rentals, he was putting up in private accommodation. On this, the Chief Minister said that to ensure that the studies of children do not get hampered due to the accommodation issues, the government will make a provision in the scheme for providing rent to such children.

Dr Rashmi Sharma, another beneficiary of the Sukh Ashray Scheme, also thanked the Chief Minister for providing financial help from the state government to pursue her studies after BAMS, apart from providing pocket money of Rs 4,000. The Chief Minister said that this scheme was not merely to show mercy. It was the right of orphan children to receive accommodations from the state government, which adopted the orphaned children of the state.

The government also provides financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh for constructing a house and Rs 2 lakh each for start-up and marriage. Disaster-affected Sarla Devi of Kaloh and Pratima Devi of Upper Bharol expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for financial assistance for house construction.

The Chief Minister also walked down the stage to meet 88-year-old Tara Chand of Kaloh and directed Deputy Commissioner Kangra, Dr. Nipun Jindal, to redress his grievance regarding the construction of the road. The Chief Minister Sukh Ashray Yojana was started by the Himachal Pradesh government to provide higher education facilities to needy children and destitute women. This fund has been established for the needs of all sections of the state. (ANI)

