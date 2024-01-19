Left Menu

MGNREGA wages of Rs 13.5 crore not paid in Palghar district

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 19-01-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 19:31 IST
As much as Rs 13.55 crore in wages of labourers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) schemes have not been paid in Maharashtra's Palghar district as per an official letter.

The MGNREGA cell of the Palghar collector office informed the MGNREGA commissioner at Nagpur by a letter dated January 17 that funds should be released at the earliest so that wages could be paid for ongoing works. The highest arrears of Rs 4.76 crore were from Vikramgad tehsil, followed by Rs 4.25 crore in Jawhar, the letter said. Shramajivi Sangathana, a local NGO, claimed that more than 15,000 labourers in this predominantly tribal district have not been paid for MGNREGA works for two months.

