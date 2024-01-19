DU prof cultivating seaweeds in coastal waters to combat climate change

Left Menu

A professor from Delhi University has been conducting a bold experiment -- cultivating seaweeds in the coastal waters of the Bay of Bengal and the Chilika Lake to combat climate change.Professor Dinabandhu Sahoo has designed bamboo wheels, each 24 feet in diameter, to which indigenous red seaweeds are tied using plastic ropes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 19:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
A professor from Delhi University has been conducting a bold experiment -- cultivating seaweeds in the coastal waters of the Bay of Bengal and the Chilika Lake to combat climate change.

Professor Dinabandhu Sahoo has designed bamboo wheels, each 24 feet in diameter, to which indigenous red seaweeds are tied using plastic ropes. These wheels are then submerged in the water for 45 days. The biomass automatically multiplies and is harvested for sun-drying and further value addition.

According to Sahoo, seaweeds absorb 20 tonnes to 48 tonnes of carbon dioxide per hectare annually. In comparison, temperate zones sequester up to 12 tonnes of carbon dioxide per hectare each year and for tropical forests, it is 20 tonnes.

''This is the first-of-its-kind experiment to combat climate change by cultivating seaweeds,'' he said.

In addition to addressing climate change, seaweeds are used in health, food, cosmetic products and biofuel production, potentially creating jobs, Sahoo noted.

Seaweeds also enrich marine biodiversity, especially prawns and fish, the DU professor said, adding that no fertilizers, fresh water, or land are required for this process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

