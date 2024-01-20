MP CM Mohan Yadav participates in Hanuman Chalisa Path ahead of Ayodhya 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday participated in the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa path by 11,000 Ram devotees held at Hemu Kalani Stadium, Bairagarh in Bhopal in view of the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya scheduled to be held on January 22. Deputy Chief Minister of the state Rajendra Shukla, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma and other public representatives were present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister office posted on X, "CM Yadav participated in the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa by 11,000 Ram devotees organised at Hemu Kalani Stadium, Bairagarh on the occasion of the consecration of Ram temple to be held in Ayodhya." Speaking on the occasion, CM said, "We are all extremely fortunate. With the grace of God, the much awaited moment of 'Pran Pratishtha' of Lord Ram has arrived. Now only 48 hours are left. This is the first phase of good governance of India and manifestation of Ram Rajya."

Meanwhile, CM Yadav also praised and congratulated the Ram devotees for organising the Hanuman Chalisa path program ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony here in the state capital. Earlier on Friday, the state government announced a holiday for all the state government and private universities in the state on January 22 on the occasion of Pran Pratishta ceremony.

"The state government hereby declares a full-day holiday in all the government and non-government universities and colleges of the state on January 22, 2024 (Monday) on the occasion of organising the Pran Pratistha program of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya," an official order issued by the Madhya Pradesh government on Friday said. The idol of Lord Ram was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ram Temple, Ayodhya, on Thursday. Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday.

The idol of 'Ram Lalla' is carved by Arun Yogiraj - a famed sculptor from Karnataka. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held in Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha', a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony. (ANI)

