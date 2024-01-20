"People from SC, ST, and every community are participating": RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh on Pran Pratishtha

RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, Sunil Ambekar, lauded the decision taken by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra to invite people from across the country. "The main puja of Pran pratistha will have the participation of prominent people from across the country. The decision taken by the (Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra is commendable...People from SC, ST, and every community are participating. People from every corner of the country are participating; almost 15 families are participating...I think this is a matter of joy for us." said Sunil Ambekar.

Sunil Ambekar, a senior RSS leader, described the Prana Pratishtha as not just a religious ceremony, but a "Bharat Utsav," a vibrant celebration of Hindu unity and India's rich cultural heritage. He emphasized the significance of the carefully selected 15 families who will serve as "yajmans" (ritualistic hosts) for the "Mukha Puda," the main ritual of the ceremony.

"These families hail from diverse regions across the nation, representing the North, South, East, West, and even the Northeast. This deliberate inclusion ensures that the Prana Pratishtha truly embodies the spirit of unity and diversity that defines Hindu society," said Sunil Ambekar. He highlighted the names of some of the participating families, each carrying the weight of their community's hopes and aspirations. Sri Lingaraj Basavaraj from Karnataka, Sri Ramchandra Kharadi of Udaipur, Vital Rao Kamalaji from Maharashtra, and Mahadevara Gaiakwad of Gumantu Samaj Trust each represent distinct regions and social groups within the vast tapestry of Hinduism.

"Their participation is a powerful testament to the unifying power of faith and tradition. The Prana Pratishtha is not just about the Pran Pratishtha of a temple; it's about celebrating the shared values that bind us as Hindus, regardless of our geographic or social backgrounds," said Sunil Ambekar. With less than 48 hours to the grand event on January 22, the Ram Nagari is going to celebrate a festival on Monday, with the streets, shops and buildings all lit up in myriad hues.

The city is also decked up with petals in vibrant colours ahead of the grand ceremony. The state government, meanwhile, has made elaborate security deployments and arrangements for the grand temple opening. While CCTVs have been installed across the city, drones and devices enabled with night vision are being used to step up surveillance ahead of the mega event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, which will be officiated by a complement of priests chosen from across the country. A team of priests is to be led by Lakshami Kant Dixit. (ANI)

